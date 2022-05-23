Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Mississippi police are describing as a “prank gone wrong.”

According to police, three teenagers pulled up to a friend’s house wearing ski masks and holding splat (water) guns that looked real.

Police say the teens’ friend pointed a real gun at them, shooting a 15-year-old in the chest.

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified, according to WLBT.

According to police, two toy assault rifles and one real handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said kids make mistakes but believes these teens should have known better.

“Playing with a gun is not a practical joke. It’s similar to you pulling a BB gun on a police officer and thinking that police officer knows it’s a BB gun or a toy,” he told WLBT.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Effingham County officials searching for two monkeys
Mega site
Bryan Co. residents and business owners react to the new Hyundai plant
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch Co.
Victory between Barnard and Bull Street closed
Victory between Barnard and Bull St. closed due to flooding

Latest News

Recent diesel prices are seen in the Baltimore area. The Biden administration is considering...
Biden administration ponders tapping diesel reserve amid shortage, high prices
There are also fewer U.S. diesel refineries, after years of closures, to make up that...
Diesel prices skyrocket as tankers run dry
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan