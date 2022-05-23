Sky Cams
Georgia sees record breaking early voting turnout ahead of Primary Day

By Sean Evans
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Election officials in Chatham County say the primary early voting turnout was the biggest yet for a midterm election.

Even with the record early in person voting, Chatham County elections officials are expecting a busy day at the polls Tuesday, especially at precincts in west Chatham communities like Pooler that didn’t have early voting locations as close.

Here’s a breakdown of early in person voting tallied at the five polling locations opened around Chatham County over the past three weeks.

The main elections office on Eisenhower had the most ballots cast, and between all five locations, there were 18,452 early in person voters.

That number doesn’t include absentee and provisional ballots received already.

So, while those thousands of voters won’t be in line with you on primary election day, elections officials here in Chatham County are still preparing for a bigger than usual turnout, especially in areas that didn’t have early in person voting locations as close by.

“My suspicion is, that on the west side, we’re going to have an increase. There were no ear out voting sites in the Pooler, Port Wentworth area. I suspect we’ll see more voters on the west side than we will in the other areas,” Billy Wooten, Chatham County Elections Supervisor said.

Wooten reminds voters to have their driver’s license handy, and to do a little research by looking at a sample ballot before coming to vote.

He says it’s also going to be a good idea to have an umbrella handy, with rain chances in Tuesday’s forecast.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

