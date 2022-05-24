Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority addresses preventing discolored water

Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority addresses preventing discolored water
Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority addresses preventing discolored water(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority experienced a new record high demand for water last week, resulting in some people having discolored water.

On Wednesday, May 18, the BJWSA said people in the area used about 35 million gallons of water, a number just shy of their treatment capacity. They said this time of year, an incident like this is no coincidence.

Brian Chemsak, the chief of plant operations with BJWSA, said, “the dryer weather coupled with the increasing heat just causes an increase in irrigation usage and outdoor water usage.”

BJWSA said this problem could persist if they don’t get help from the community, specifically early in the morning.

“When folks wake up we see the peak demand of the day around 6:30 in the morning, so we’ve kind of centered our no irrigation times around that 6:30 time.”

They ask you don’t irrigate your property around that time, to allow for demand to be more spread out. If not, the plant’s chief of operations says last Wednesday’s color problems could come back.

“Sediment can build up in the water pipes but as demands pick up in the summer times, especially on a peak day like that we can see flow exceed velocities that it’s seen in the past so it will pick up that sediment and it finds its way out usually through the customer’s tap.”

Chemsak says, with the plant’s technology, this shouldn’t be too repetitive an issue, but they need your help.

He says if homeowners only watered their yards three times a week, there’d be a better chance that this doesn’t happen again this summer.

He also says rain helps explaining following the wet weekend, Monday saw 10 million gallons less of water usage than last Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Effingham County officials searching for two monkeys
Police lights
One person arrested after shooting on Bridlington Way
Police lights
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting at the Amoco Gas Station
Officials make efforts to keep an old Kroger site clean
Officials make efforts to keep an old Kroger site clean

Latest News

*
Ga. Primary Election results
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Elections
THE News at 11
Residents in Savannah want officials to move quickly to fix the Tribble Lake
THE News at 11
Reward increases for information on the person who killed a Savannah teenager