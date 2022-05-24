Sky Cams
Bluffton military community prepares for their annual Memorial Day ceremony

By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton military community is preparing for their annual Memorial Day tradition that takes place on Buckwalter Place.

It’s a day they say should be about remembering the ones we’ve lost.

“Let’s all remember them giving honor, thanks and prayers for our fallen soldiers who have shown us just how much they cared.”

Poems like that will be just part of the ceremony hosted here in a strong veteran community.

“Below the broad we have over 18,000 veterans,” Mike Miranda, American Legion Post 205 said.

That’s a number he’s watched grow, alongside this tradition the community has made their own.

“It keeps growing and growing because what we’ve also done is sponsored our own Veterans’ day parade here in Bluffton,” Miranda said.

He says that day in November is a celebration, but Monday is simply about remembrance.

The ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. May 30 and end at 12 p.m. with the lowering of the flag. Reporting in Bluffton, Tyler Manion, WTOC News.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

