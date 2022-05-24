Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.(Coca-Cola)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is phasing out another product line.

The beverage company says it is getting rid of Honest Tea by the end of the year. The Honest Kids line will still be available.

Coca-Cola acquired the brand in 2011.

The company also sells Gold Peak and Peace Tea, which will continue to be available.

Since 2020, Coca-Cola has been trying to shrink its portfolio in half to 200 projects to focus on popular brands and creative marketing for its core Coke offerings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Effingham County officials searching for two monkeys
Police lights
One person arrested after shooting on Bridlington Way
Police lights
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting at the Amoco Gas Station
Residents in Savannah want officials to move quickly to the Tribble Lake
Residents in Savannah want officials to move quickly to fix the Tribble Lake

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden addresses nation following Texas school shooting
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles toward sea