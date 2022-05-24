Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Election leaders discuss voter turnout in Bulloch County

Election leaders discuss voter turnout in Bulloch County
Election leaders discuss voter turnout in Bulloch County(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to the statewide races, voters must decide such as Governor, Lt. Governor, and others.

Most Bulloch County voters have either a school board or county commission seat or both to decide as well. The county’s election supervisor says all those combined had voters turning out long before today.

She says more than 4,000 Bulloch County voters cast ballots during early voting, which wrapped up Friday. She says they’ve still seen a steady line of people going to their precinct to cast ballots.

She says it’s gone smoothly aside from the occasional voter card error. She says the larger issue has been people who needed another card because they didn’t get the ballot they thought they requested and some confusion on their part.

“Even though all the precincts have sample ballots, it’s been challenging in that voters seem to be confused. This is the primary. You have to choose one of the three ballot styles,” said Shontay Jones, the election supervisor.

In addition, she says many voters have come to the elections office where they could vote early until Friday thinking they could vote there on election day too. Workers have rerouted them to their proper precinct.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Effingham County officials searching for two monkeys
Police lights
One person arrested after shooting on Bridlington Way
Police lights
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting at the Amoco Gas Station
Officials make efforts to keep an old Kroger site clean
Officials make efforts to keep an old Kroger site clean

Latest News

Voting
‘It was awesome, in and out quick voting’ Voters in Chatham Co. share their voting experience
THE News at 5:30
Voters in Chatham Co. share their voting experience
Political observers see race for Georgia’s Senate seat as key to balance of power. Mark Rom,...
Political observers see race for Georgia’s Senate seat as key to balance of power
*
Ga. Primary Election results