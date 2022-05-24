Election leaders discuss voter turnout in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to the statewide races, voters must decide such as Governor, Lt. Governor, and others.

Most Bulloch County voters have either a school board or county commission seat or both to decide as well. The county’s election supervisor says all those combined had voters turning out long before today.

She says more than 4,000 Bulloch County voters cast ballots during early voting, which wrapped up Friday. She says they’ve still seen a steady line of people going to their precinct to cast ballots.

She says it’s gone smoothly aside from the occasional voter card error. She says the larger issue has been people who needed another card because they didn’t get the ballot they thought they requested and some confusion on their part.

“Even though all the precincts have sample ballots, it’s been challenging in that voters seem to be confused. This is the primary. You have to choose one of the three ballot styles,” said Shontay Jones, the election supervisor.

In addition, she says many voters have come to the elections office where they could vote early until Friday thinking they could vote there on election day too. Workers have rerouted them to their proper precinct.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.