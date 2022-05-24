‘It was awesome, in and out quick voting’ Voters in Chatham Co. share their voting experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters across Chatham County carving out time to cast their vote Tuesday.

“Super easy, when you come mid-morning, you hit that easy lull in the day where everyone’s already come in the morning or they’ll come after work. Thankfully I have a flexible schedule so I can come whenever I can,” Liz Williams.

But, despite some early morning setbacks, it would seem most voters had no issues.

“It was awesome. In and out quick voting.”

“Smooth, yeah, everything went smooth,” Molly & Ralph Johnson said.

And although it’s a primary election, and we saw record numbers of early voting, plenty still chose to make this their day to vote.

“It’s good to see people come out and vote. It’s just a great thing,” Molly & Ralph Johnson said.

Because for these voters, true change can only happen when we all do our part.

“We can’t change society if we don’t take part in it,” Carol Kinduell Davis said.

“I think voting is really important for civic engagement. If you want to see change in your community the best way to do that is to show up at the polls on voting day,” Liz Williams said.

“Everybody get out there and vote! Yeah everybody.”

