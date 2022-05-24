Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Daybreak WX Forecast 05-24-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Skies should be a little brighter this Tuesday morning, though I am seeing some patchy dense fog form along US 1 and Hwy 301. We picked up a little over half an inch of rain yesterday officially at the airport, and this afternoon’s we may do it again. Wake up temps will feel nice with middle 60s away from the coast, and we warm to the mid 80s by lunchtime.

The Gulf Low is gone but we remain situated between High pressure in the Atlantic and a stationary front near I-20. Daytime heating and energy from that will trigger any rain/storms this afternoon, possibly not quite as intense due to the lack of the tropical-esque moisture. Highs near 90° with a 50% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday still looks to be the driest day this week, and even Thursday most of us will remain dry. We’ll keep the rain chances at about 20-30% with highs in the upper 80s.

Another cold front will try and make its way here Friday evening. Right now, the highest rain chances will come with the front later Friday/Friday night, with a potential drying trend heading into the weekend and early next week.

MARINE: Tuesday through Saturday: Conditions will remain below Small Craft Advisory levels through midweek, although locally higher winds and waves will occur with any storms that move through the coastal waters. A bit stronger south to southeasterly flow along with higher seas develop through the coastal waters late in the week as a strong cold front approaches from the west.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

