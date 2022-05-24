Sky Cams
Reward increases for information on the person who killed a Savannah teenager

Desaray Gilliard
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The reward money to find the killer of a Savannah teen is increasing.

15 year old Desaray Gilliard was shot and killed on May 6 in Yamacraw Village.

Savannah police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Now, prominent businessman and car dealer O.C. Welch says he’s putting up $10,000 of his own money to help find the person who pulled the trigger.

“These child murders, they know who they want to kill is not accurate, they kill whoever they want to kill and that’s it. There’s no stopping them. We have to pro-act as a community, not react. My only comment to the Mayor, the police chief, city council, what would you do if it was your 15 year old daughter that was killed. What would you do differently? Cause that’s what needs to happen.”

Savannah police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

That, plus the reward from Welch brings the total to $15,000.

If you have any information, call the Savannah Police Homicide Unit at (912) 651-4362.

