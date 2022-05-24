Sky Cams
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting at the Amoco Gas Station

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ridgeland, Sc. (WTOC) - The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

At around 3:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of the Amoco Gas Station for a call of multiple shots fired. They arrived to find a victim outside of the store with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

The windows of the Amoco Gas Station were also shot out and more damage was done to the inside of the store. Officers with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

Officials reviewed the store video surveillance system. They discovered that two suspects were in an altercation. Then, the suspects pulled out guns and started shooting at each other from inside the store.

Both suspects have been identified.

19 year old Jacvor Nakea Patterson has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon (handgun) during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Patterson was taken to the Jasper County Detention center where he awaits a bond hearing.

The second suspect is 26 year old JaRon Voorna Brisbane. Brisbane has the following pending charges:

Two counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon (handgun) during the commission of a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Investigators Daniel Litchfield or John Croft with the Ridgeland Police Department at (843) 726-7530 or call 911.

