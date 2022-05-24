Savannah State University releases 2022 football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University released their football schedule today for the 2022 season.

It’s the first season for new Head Coach Aaron Kelton.

The schedule features four away games and five home games as well as one home game being played in Macon, Georgia.

A few key dates include the first game of the season on September 10 at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida.

The team’s home opener will be on October 1. They will be hosting Kentucky State University.

The Homecoming game will be on October 8 against Virginia University of Lynchburg. Senior night will be on November 5 against Lane College.

Season tickets will go on sale in early June.

The full schedule is listed below:

September 10 - Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, FL, at 6 p.m.

September 17 - Benedict College in Columbia, S.C., at 6 p.m.

September 24 - Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA, at 2p.m.

October 1 - Kentucky State University in Savannah, GA, at 6 p.m.

October 8 - Virginia University of Lynchburg in Savannah, GA, at 3 p.m.

October 15 - Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA

October 22 - Albany State University in Savannah, GA, 5 p.m.

October 29 - Fort Valley State University in Macon, GA

November 5 - Lane College in Savannah, GA, at 5 p.m.

