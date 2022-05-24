Voters discuss issues at polling places in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The line continued to grow at Hendrix Park as people waited to vote at the mobile voting unit. WTOC just spoke with a county elections official who said this turnout is the largest he’s seen at any of the precincts on the north end of the county.

With the large crowds also come frustrations - some here said the long wait times are frustrating and that they’ve had to wait outside to vote with thunderstorms in the area.

But for others they say they don’t mind the wait and that it was important for them to come out and vote. Some said the governor’s primary race was important for them to vote in as well as the county school board elections. Those school board races have grown contentious online with some voters expressing dissatisfaction.

“The adults should ultimately come together and be civil. The back and forth has been a little childish since you’re talking about students. It’s a little childish.”

Today’s Bryan County school board elections are different than Chatham County. Today is just a primary and many of the democrats listed on the ballot are running unopposed. Meanwhile, the republicans on the ballot for school board seats are seeking to get on the final ballot in November.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.