Authorities searching for missing 6-year-old girl from South Georgia

JESUP, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Jesup Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 6-year-old girl from Wayne County.

Officials say Madelynn Smith was last seen on May 24 around 6:45 p.m. at 300 Sunset Boulevard, Apt. 3, in Jesup.

Madelynn is described as a Black female, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and her hair is in braids. Officials say she may be in the company of a 30-year-old Black female who is 4′7″ tall, 155 pounds with brown hair. They are believed to be traveling in a brown 2010 Buick Enclave with Georgia tag TCZ1091.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Madelynn Smith, please contact 911 or the Jesup Police Department at (912) 427-1300.

