Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing 6-year-old girl from South Georgia

Madelynn Smith
Madelynn Smith(GBI)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Jesup Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 6-year-old girl from Wayne County.

Officials say Madelynn Smith was last seen on May 24 around 6:45 p.m. at 300 Sunset Boulevard, Apt. 3, in Jesup.

Madelynn is described as a Black female, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and her hair is in braids. Officials say she may be in the company of a 30-year-old Black female who is 4′7″ tall, 155 pounds with brown hair. They are believed to be traveling in a brown 2010 Buick Enclave with Georgia tag TCZ1091.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Madelynn Smith, please contact 911 or the Jesup Police Department at (912) 427-1300.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Street is partially closed as the Savannah Police Department investigate an incident.
River St. reopens Savannah Police investigate incident
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms a rifle found in a Texas...
Rifle found on gunman after mass shooting at Texas elementary school manufactured by business founded in Savannah
*
Ga. Primary Election results
In-person early voting is another option election leaders are recommending to help avoid crowds...
Election results coming in for Ga.’s Primary
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Savannah AMBUCS gives away three amtrykes
Savannah AMBUCS gives away three amtrykes
‘We won’t let it happen again’: Bryan Co. BOE addresses voting issues on the north end
THE News at 11
‘We won’t let it happen again’: Bryan Co. BOE addresses voting issues on the north end
THE News at 11
Savannah AMBUCS gives away three amtrykes
THE News at 6
Unofficial Chatham County School Board President winner speaks on election