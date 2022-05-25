Beaufort Co. school’s superintendent addresses how the district takes safety precautions

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Schools superintendent joined by local law enforcement to address safety in schools following Tuesday’s tragedy in Texas.

Superintendent Dr Frank Rodriguez wants parents to know that in Beaufort County, the conversation is constant between the district and law enforcement on how to keep children safe.

“We are always looking at different security measures that we shift and adjust. We’re always in communication with our law enforcement partners. We’re looking at our own internal security systems and as we do that we will make those changes,” Dr. Frank Rodriguez, Superintendent, Beaufort County

He says they can’t discuss those specifics for security purposes. The sheriff also spoke, explaining the work done on their end to prepare for the unimaginable.

“Active shooter training is one of the things we do on a repetitive basis and it’s extremely important. We always train for worst case scenario,” Sheriff P.J. Tanner, Beaufort County said.

The superintendent says keeping this from happening here starts with mental health services, something the district prioritizes.

“The best thing we can always try to do is prevent anything like that from happening in the first place with the support and services that individuals might need.”

Superintendent Rodriguez, speaking there from a unique perspective as he was the superintendent just a district over from Parkland, Florida when that shooting happened in 2018.

He says Beaufort County Schools have school resource officers and they can look to add 2 each year.

Tuesday’s speakers said they will look to make whatever improvements they can, with the goal of keeping children safe being the top priority.

