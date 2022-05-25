Boil water advisory in effect for Guyton

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A boil water advisory is in effect for the City of Guyton.

According to the City of Guyton, this advisory is in place due to water main extension services along Highway 17 and the Rideshare area South along Highway 17 .

They say some residents may experience water outages and low water pressure.

Residents that are experiencing these issues are advised to:

Use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food

Boil tap water for use

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil

Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for following:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as cloth washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.

In addition, residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

Officials say once the advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

