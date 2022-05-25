Sky Cams
Boil water advisory in effect for Guyton

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A boil water advisory is in effect for the City of Guyton.

According to the City of Guyton, this advisory is in place due to water main extension services along Highway 17 and the Rideshare area South along Highway 17 .

They say some residents may experience water outages and low water pressure.

Residents that are experiencing these issues are advised to:

  • Use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food
  • Boil tap water for use
  • Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container
  • Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil
  • Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for following:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing food and preparing food and baby formula
  • Making ice
  • Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as cloth washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.

In addition, residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

Officials say once the advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

Click here for more information and tips.

