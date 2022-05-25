Bulloch County’s Board of Education officials react to winning the primary election

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County’s Board of Education will see two familiar faces return but two new faces as well

Two incumbents retained their seats on the Bulloch County school board. They’ll be joined by two political newcomers who’re also longtime school leaders and administrators.

Jay Cook spent part of Wednesday picking up campaign signs after winning reelection Tuesday.

“I’m excited because I have the confidence of the local voters and the community. I’m very passionate about what I do,” Jay Cook, B.O.E. District 6 said.

Glennera Martin won reelection for her third term as well.

“It’s been continuous to work together to make sure whatever we do it going to benefit students,” Glennera Martin, B.O.E. District 5 said.

Liz Williams is one of two retired teachers-turned principals two-win seats on the board Tuesday night.

“I’m just humbled for the opportunity to be thought of enough for people to come say “Liz, we need you to stay involved in education,” Liz Williams, B.O.E. District 2, Elect said.

“It’s important that we have people in the education field making decisions with educational experience and know what happens,” Donna Clifton, B.O.E. District 4, Elect said.

All four point to the district’s recent re-accreditation as a positive, but also something to build on to make Bulloch County schools even better over the next four years.

