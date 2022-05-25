Chatham Co. voters share why they went to the polls

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There was a stream of voters all around Chatham County exercising their right to vote.

And for some, the decision to head to the polls didn’t even need a second thought.

“My husband is retired military and he fought for that right for me and everyone else so it’s the least I can do,” said Maria Delacruz, a local voter.

“I would cast absentee ballots when my ship was in the middle of the ocean send it in,” said Andre Young, a veteran.

Some say they know getting things done starts with their vote.

“My reason is to change a lot of stuff, what’s going on in school districts and many other things to going on,” said Wallace Duncan, a voter.

Maria Delacruz says she always does her research ahead of going to the polls to make the process smoother.

“Especially when you know who you really want to vote for. It’s not a guessing game so it goes by really smooth,” Delacruz said.

Even though some voters say they were in and out, others thought there was room for improvement.

“The ballot was very long and I feel like we probably needed more machines to speed up the process, however, once I got started it didn’t take very long.”

Many of these voters weren’t new to casting a ballot.

“Cause we make a difference, one choice, it makes a difference,” Delacruz said.

And they say they won’t pass up the chance to keep doing it.

“As with every election, it’s important to vote because it’s your voice for everything that has to do with your community. Your city, your county, your state,” Young said.

As with every election, the numbers are still unofficial.

The Chatham County Board of Elections Office says it should take a week to certify the results. They hope to have it done by next Tuesday.

