Chatham County DA office will not prosecute misdemeanor marijuana cases

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones says that her office will not prosecute misdemeanor marijuana cases.

This order follows the GBI Operations Bulletin from Sept. 2019 that states the crime lab will not accept marijuana that weighs less than an ounce unless felony charges are involved.

According to DA Jones, “lawful prosecutions and convictions can only be based on evidence and proof.”

Officials say the District Attorney’s decision to move in this direction was driven by evidence based and data-driven policy.

In addition, this new policy takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.