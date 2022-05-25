Sky Cams
Election officials in Chatham County finish counting ballots

By Sean Evans
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County elections officials spent part of Wednesday morning and afternoon continuing to tally results from Tuesday’s primary election.

A problem with a memory card holding ballot data from an early in person voting machine meant a little over 4,000 ballots had to be scanned in by hand.

The ballot total scanned in from that one voting machine was balanced, meaning all the results were accounted for, and those thousands of votes could be added to the unofficial, incomplete results for Chatham County.

The public was invited to come down today to watch the process, and a handful of people did, including Board of Elections members and elections observers. Elections Supervisor, Billy Wooten, said there was nothing wrong with the data on the card from the equipment, which was one of two machines at the early in-person voting spot at the Board of Registrars Office at the same location.

It’s one of several issues Wooten says his office worked through this primary cycle, and he told me about one that might not have been noticed by voters behind the scenes first thing Tuesday morning.

“Every election is different. And this election started out around 4am when I get the call that two of my poll managers are sick and cannot work. And that started a cascade of moving people around and…it was frantic, from about 4:30 until about 7 o’clock. It was frantic.”

Despite that and other issues the elections office had to look into, he said nothing affected the voter count. Now, his office will prepare for several runoff races here in Chatham County happening in less than a month.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

