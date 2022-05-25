Election results coming in for Ga.’s Primary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re following several crucial elections for the Coastal Empire.

Ballots cast for State Representatives, Senate and local School Board. Some races have not been officially decided as of Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 99 percent of votes in - some of these races are not over quite yet as they need to get more than 50 percent to win and one of those races is for Savannah-Chatham School Board President.

Roger Moss is ahead of Tye Whitely and Todd Rhodes right now. There were also races for school board members in district 5, 6, and 8.

For the Recorder’s Court Judge, since nobody was able to get to 50 percent, this race will go to a run off between the top two candidates on June 21.

Also, a special millage rate question to see if the city of Pooler should bring CAT bus services to the area did not pass.

Some more races that were decided, House District 162 where Carl Gilliard won the vote and will now run unopposed in the general election.

Another similar race for the 163rd House District that will have a new representative after Derek Mallow did not seek re-election for this seat - Anne Westbrook will run unopposed this November as well.

You can find results for all races in the WTOC Elections Center.

