Gov. Brian Kemp declared winner of the Republican primary for Georgia governor

By Max Diekneite
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Kemp came out of this primary challenge victorious once again.

It took just over an hour for the associated press to declare Brian Kemp the winner of the Republican primary for Georgia governor.

The Kemp campaign says they expected 1,200 people to attend tonight.

When Governor Kemp took the stage, he was met with a huge ovation.

“And here’s a look at the latest results in this race. Former Senator David Perdue told his supporters, it’s time for the party to come together and support Governor Kemp,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

