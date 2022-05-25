Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp provides a school safety update following Texas mass shooting

(Source: Kemp for Governor/YouTube)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp released a statement Tuesday on school safety in Georgia following the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

“As the parents of three daughters – including one who is a first-grade teacher – Marty and I join all Georgians in mourning Tuesday’s senseless targeting of school children in Texas,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.

Officials say in March of 2022, Governor Kemp hosted a round table discussion focused on school safety with state and local law enforcement, education leaders, and elected officials.

“Focusing on school safety and improving Georgia’s mental health system are two issues that we tackled immediately upon taking office in 2019. We want to reassure Georgia families today that we have worked closely with the General Assembly and state agencies to ensure our students and educators have secure learning environments. We will continue to do all we can to protect Georgians – and especially our state’s most treasured asset, our children.” said Gov. Brian Kemp.

