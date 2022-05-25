Hilton Head Island town leaders prepare for a busy Memorial Day weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Memorial Day brings one of the year’s first big beach weekends for coastal communities across the country and Hilton Head Island is no exception.

Town leaders say that means likely you won’t be able to find empty parking spots Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.

“A lot of people, a lot of visitors, a lot of residents going out to our beaches this weekend. All of our beach parks are going to be busy, so we just ask people to be patient,” Aaron Black, Facility Manager said.

The lot at Coligny beach holds about 500 cars, but the town knows it will fill up fast because of that they have an alternate suggestion.

“We also have additional parking at USCB where the palmetto breeze shuttle will be taking folks back and forth to the Coligny beach area,” Black said.

They’ll have people in the parking lots to help out and once you get to the beach, there will be an extra organizational presence as well but not one to just help you find a spot.

“Partnering with the Sheriffs Department, who will be out in force over the weekend - obviously on the beach no alcohol - and we’ll also have our code enforcement officers out as well,” Black said.

Those code enforcement officers will be there just to make sure people leave the beach as they found it, without deep holes or trash.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.