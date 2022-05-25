Jamie Ertle’s Daybreak WX Forecast 5-25-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of us will wake up to sunnier skies than others, there’s a backdoor cold front that’s made its way through the Lowcountry, and near the Savannah River; it may even produce some showers this morning. Wake up temps in the middle 60s west of I-95 with patchy fog and in the middle 70s at the beaches. Other than that, I’m forecasting a mostly dry day compared to the last two afternoons/evenings. The afternoon high should reach 87° with a 20% chance of rain.

A cold front will be well to our west in Mississippi on Thursday. Daybreak temperatures will range from 65°-75° with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. The greatest chance of showers and storms on Thursday will be inland, that may make their way to the coast but much later in the day. Chance of rain/storms: 30%

Friday we’ll have widespread showers and storms, some of them may be severe with heavy rain that could lead to some localized flooding. Temperatures will be on the cooler side in the afternoon with more cloud coverage: low to middle 80s. Rain may linger well into Friday evening.

High pressure should build into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry beginning on Saturday and persisting through the Memorial Day Weekend. the period. There will be a sea breeze shower or two possible over the weekend with highs near 90° for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

