Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Liberty County School Board to have a new chairperson

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to school board elections, one school district will have a new chairperson for their board.

If the results are certified as they stand… Verdell Jones will be the new chairperson of the Liberty County School Board.

Verdell Jones is a graduate from the Liberty County School System herself, and has served on the school board for 14 years. She did leave her seat on the board to run for this spot.

According to unofficial results, she secured around 54 percent of the vote.

Jones lives in Midway and works as a State Farm agent in Savannah. She says some of her main focuses for her tenure will be prioritizing student achievement by removing distractions and taking care of discipline issues. Something else that’s on Jones’ mind is school safety.

“While we’re keeping student achievement first, we also have to think about safety. There’s just a lot of other things we need to do to make sure our children receive a quality education. That is what I’m focused on.”

If the current results are certified, Jones will assume the role of chairperson in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Ga. Primary Election results
River Street is partially closed as the Savannah Police Department investigate an incident.
River St. reopens Savannah Police investigate incident
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms a rifle found in a Texas...
Rifle found on gunman after mass shooting at Texas elementary school manufactured by business founded in Savannah
In-person early voting is another option election leaders are recommending to help avoid crowds...
Election results coming in for Ga.’s Primary

Latest News

THE News at 6
Unofficial Chatham County School Board President winner speaks on election
THE News at 6
Beaufort Co. school’s superintendent addresses how the district takes safety precautions
Gov. Kemp provides a school safety update following Texas mass shooting
Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter nominated for U.S. Marshal
Franklin Johnson
Trial begins for 2016 stabbing of Effingham Co. Sheriff Deputy