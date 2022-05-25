Liberty County School Board to have a new chairperson

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to school board elections, one school district will have a new chairperson for their board.

If the results are certified as they stand… Verdell Jones will be the new chairperson of the Liberty County School Board.

Verdell Jones is a graduate from the Liberty County School System herself, and has served on the school board for 14 years. She did leave her seat on the board to run for this spot.

According to unofficial results, she secured around 54 percent of the vote.

Jones lives in Midway and works as a State Farm agent in Savannah. She says some of her main focuses for her tenure will be prioritizing student achievement by removing distractions and taking care of discipline issues. Something else that’s on Jones’ mind is school safety.

“While we’re keeping student achievement first, we also have to think about safety. There’s just a lot of other things we need to do to make sure our children receive a quality education. That is what I’m focused on.”

If the current results are certified, Jones will assume the role of chairperson in January 2023.

