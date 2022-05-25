Metter makes it back to back state titles

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second consecutive year, the Metter Tigers are the kings of Class A-Public baseball in Georgia.

STATE CHAMPS! Metter gets the sweep to go back to back. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/CRGazh5NxO — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) May 25, 2022

Metter completed the championship series sweep of Charlton County Wednesday with a 3-0 Game 2 win at Georgia Southern’s J.I. Clements Stadium.

Ruston Rigdon delivered a complete game shutout for Metter, allowing just two hits while striking out ten.

Charlton County’s Ian Vickers was able to match Rigdon on the mound through five innings, but the Tigers broke a scoreless tie in the top of the 6th when Kaliq Jordan reached on an error in the Indians outfield and R.J. Coney scored.

The Tigers added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the 7th. Ruston Rigdon’s RBI double made it a 2-0 lead and Coney added an RBI single one batter lead to push the lead to three.

Here’s the game thread from WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough:

Here we go, game 2 between Metter & Charlton County in the @OfficialGHSA Class A Public championship series. A win here & the Tigers clinch the title. It’s 0-0 M3



@Metter_Baseball pic.twitter.com/tIZK7Kgykr — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) May 25, 2022

Metter finishes the season with a 31-5 record.

