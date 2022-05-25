Original Gullah Geechee Festival happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A three-day event celebrating the history and uniqueness of the Gullah Geechee culture returns to Beaufort this weekend.

The 2022 Original Gullah Festival started in the mid-1980s and it is back this year with a full schedule of performances and activities highlighting Gullah roots and history.

Charlotte Pazant Brown is a co-founder of the event, she joined us with fellow organizer Dawna Pazant.

