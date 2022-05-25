Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Original Gullah Geechee Festival happening this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A three-day event celebrating the history and uniqueness of the Gullah Geechee culture returns to Beaufort this weekend.

The 2022 Original Gullah Festival started in the mid-1980s and it is back this year with a full schedule of performances and activities highlighting Gullah roots and history.

Charlotte Pazant Brown is a co-founder of the event, she joined us with fellow organizer Dawna Pazant.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Ga. Primary Election results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police lights
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting at the Amoco Gas Station
Residents in Savannah want officials to move quickly to the Tribble Lake
Residents in Savannah want officials to move quickly to fix the Tribble Lake
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests

Latest News

Memorial Day weekend concerts at Enmarket Arena
Memorial Day weekend concerts at Enmarket Arena
Staying safe this Memorial Day weekend
Staying safe this Memorial Day weekend
Original Gullah Geechee Festival happening this weekend
Original Gullah Geechee Festival happening this weekend
Staying safe this Memorial Day weekend
Staying safe this Memorial Day weekend