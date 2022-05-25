Unofficial Chatham County School Board President winner speaks on election

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In the early morning hours Wednesday, the Secretary of State gave elections officials in Chatham County the green light to scan uncounted ballots from a machine used in early in person voting at the Registrars Office.

One race potentially hinging on the last round of ballots being tallied was the race for the next Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education President. The front runner Wednesday morning was candidate Roger Moss, and after today’s ballots were tallied, he never gave up the lead.

“So appreciative of all the people that supported us, and really excited for the children of Chatham County. I mean, this is part one of going down a road of making sure that every child at every school is getting a quality education,” said Moss.

And Moss says he’ll soon be seeking the guidance of current Board President Joe Buck.

“Joe’s doing the graduations this week, so I’m gonna let him get through that. But yeah, he’ll be one of the first people I call.”

Moss says the mission to lead the Board, and help lead the school district, began when he co-founded the Savannah Children’s Choir.

“This whole philosophy that children thrive, the absolutely thrive in a culture of high expectations. And we want that for every child, at every school…and we can do that. I can’t wait to get started.”

The election results will be certified next Tuesday, making the win for Moss official, should he maintain the majority vote, and avoid a runoff with Tye Whitely.

