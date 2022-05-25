Rifle found on gunman after mass shooting at Texas elementary school manufactured by business founded in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms a rifle found in a Texas elementary school with a gunman after Tuesday’s mass shooting was manufactured by Daniel Defense, a business founded in Savannah.

According to a CNN report, the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, legally purchased two AR platform rifles at a local federal firearms licensee on May 17 and May 20, according to Texas state Sen. John Whitmire who received a briefing from law enforcement Tuesday night.

On May 18, Ramos also purchased hundreds of rounds of ammunition, Whitmire said while citing law enforcement.

The other rifle was found in a truck Ramos crashed in the school’s parking lot, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In 2009, Daniel Defense expanded and moved into a new manufacturing facility in Black Creek. It has also expanded to a second facility in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

WTOC reached out to Daniel Defense who declined to comment at this time.

