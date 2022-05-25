Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

River St. reopens Savannah Police investigate incident

River Street is partially closed as the Savannah Police Department investigate an incident.
River Street is partially closed as the Savannah Police Department investigate an incident.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: River Street has reopened.

River Street is partially closed as the Savannah Police Department investigate an incident.

Crime scene tape is up, blocking River Street from the Abercorn and Drayton street ramps. The area is closed to vehicular and foot traffic.

There is a large police presence. WTOC has a crew on scene working to confirm information.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Ga. Primary Election results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police lights
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting at the Amoco Gas Station
Residents in Savannah want officials to move quickly to the Tribble Lake
Residents in Savannah want officials to move quickly to fix the Tribble Lake
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests

Latest News

In-person early voting is another option election leaders are recommending to help avoid crowds...
Election results coming in for Ga.’s Primary
Bluffton military community prepares to honor veterans
Bluffton military community prepares for their annual Memorial Day ceremony
THE News at 4:30
Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority addresses preventing discolored water
Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority addresses preventing discolored water
Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority addresses preventing discolored water