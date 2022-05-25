River St. reopens Savannah Police investigate incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: River Street has reopened.

River Street is partially closed as the Savannah Police Department investigate an incident.

Crime scene tape is up, blocking River Street from the Abercorn and Drayton street ramps. The area is closed to vehicular and foot traffic.

There is a large police presence. WTOC has a crew on scene working to confirm information.

