Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter nominated for U.S. Marshal

Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter
Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The White House has announced a third round of nominees for the title of U.S. Marshal and Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter is on the list.

President Biden nominated Chief Minter for the Southern District of Georgia.

The office of U.S. Marshal is the top executive of the U.S. Marshals Service in each of the 94 Federal judicial districts. The position is subject to Senate confirmation.

Minter has served as Savannah Police Chief since 2018.

In a statement, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said quote, “It’s exciting and an honor to be considered among other great Americans for this prestigious opportunity. We wish him the best.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

