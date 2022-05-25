Sky Cams
Vidalia wins GHSA state baseball title

Indians win third state title in program history with Game 3 win
The Vidalia Indians claimed the GHSA Class AA state baseball title on Wednesday. It's the program's third title and first since 2003.
The Vidalia Indians claimed the GHSA Class AA state baseball title on Wednesday. It's the program's third title and first since 2003.(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Indians are the GHSA Class AA state baseball champions.

The Indians shut out Thomasville 7-0 in Wednesday’s decisive Game 3 to claim the state title. It’s Vidalia’s third baseball championship and first since 2003.

After splitting the first two games on Tuesday, the Indians returned to Georgia Southern’s J.I. Clements Stadium on Wednesday and came out swinging.

Vidalia jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, then added four more runs in the top of the fifth.

Third baseman Walker Moncus drove in a pair of runs in the fifth and scored one himself, while Ty Dalley got the scoring started with an RBI double in the first.

The offensive output was more than enough for Kevin Cox, who threw a title-clinching gem in his final outing as an Indian.

The senior right-hander threw a complete game shutout Wednesday, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. Cox struck out the side in the seventh to finish the game.

Follow WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough’s game thread of the action:

The Indians complete the season with a 30-11 record.

