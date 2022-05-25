Wade Herring and Joyce Griggs say they’re prepping for the runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday’s primary election didn’t provide final answers to all candidates, as some races are heading to a runoff election, including the democratic ticket for Georgia’s first congressional district.

Campaigning isn’t quite done for the democratic primary for Wade Herring and Joyce Griggs.

Both candidates say they’re busy prepping for the runoff election set for June 21.

Out of three candidates in the democratic primary for the U.S. House seat – no one has secured 51 percent of the vote according to unofficial results likely sending Herring and Griggs into a runoff.

Both candidates say they’re ready if the current results are certified.

“We’re ready if we have to get back out there for the runoff, our boots are ready. Our boots are ready to get back out there on the ground and talk with the people,” Joyce Marie Griggs, Candidate for U.S House District 1 said.

“Continue to get our message out to the people of this district. Reach out to those Michelle Monroe voters and get them to vote for me,” Wade Herring, Candidate for U.S House District 1 said.

Both candidates also reinforcing their key priorities.

“I want to unify this district, and represent everybody in this district and let everybody in this district know that they have a voice in Washington,” Herring said.

“I can identify with them, because at some point, my family, we had to ask for help, and I thank God because of where I am today,” Griggs said.

Griggs and Herring preparing to face off again in less than a month.

“I think the people of the district are ready for someone who brings a sense of common sense and decency. Who believes in the hope of America and the promises of America.”

“After listening to the people throughout the district, they’re disillusioned by the representation they’ve had up to this point. See for me, it’s not about getting wealthy in congress. It’s not about the money, it’s about the people.”

Once the current preliminary results are certified both of these names will be back on the ballot for the runoff on June 21.

