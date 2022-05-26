Early voting begins next week in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A unique situation will happen next week in Beaufort County, as voting for the Hilton Head PSD 4 special election is on Tuesday… but it won’t be the only thing people here can vote for.

Marie Smalls, the director for the Board of Elections and Voter Registration in Beaufort County, “that’s going to be on the 31st of May, which is the same day that we will be opening up four locations for early voting for the first time in the state of South Carolina.”

Election Day for one election and the first day of South Carolina primary early voting will be happening at the same time. Smalls says they’ll be at different locations though, and poll workers are being trained for both.

“We cannot conduct elections without poll workers and I’ll tell you South Carolina has the best.”

She says they’ve trained over 400 so far, and expects voters to be just as excited as the volunteers who will be helping them.

“I think people in South Carolina are going to be excited about the opportunity to cast their vote early. It’s pretty much the same as they’ve done in the past with the in person voting, the main difference is you don’t need an excuse to vote early.

Smalls says there will be four polling locations designated for early voting and three completely different ones for the Hilton head special election. To find out where you should go to cast your ballot, click here.

