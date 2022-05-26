Groundbreaking held for the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University broke ground on a new $50 million multi-purpose arena on the Statesboro campus today.

This building will replace a gymnasium and classroom building opened in the 1960′s. But it also remembers two alumni who supported the school from here all the way to Atlanta.

University leaders and supporters gathered to celebrate the beginning of the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill convocation center. The building will include classrooms and health labs for research as well as a large area for concerts, graduations, and the home court for Georgia Southern’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The late senator Jack Hill represented this area for 30 years and in the General Assembly. He helped prepare the state budget and helped Georgia Southern grow to serve the region.

Former Georgia governor and now university chancellor Sonny Perdue remembered Hill as a statesman and a friend of all.

“..I learned so much from him, love of people, humility, a respecter of all persons. Jack loved everybody, He taught me to do that in a calm respectful way.”

They anticipate the building will open in 2024.

One of the Hill’s children told the crowd that his dad was so humble, he would be embarrassed at the idea of this honor. However, both his parents would be glad to see Georgia Southern getting a project they more than need.

