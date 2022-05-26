Jamie Ertle’s Daybreak WX Forecast 05-26-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be another mostly cloudy start with peeks of sunshine this morning. It’s about six to 10 degrees warmer in Savannah and Bluffton and the beaches than just a few miles away in Rincon. Most living west of I-95 will wake up in the upper 60s, while Savannah and coast will wake up in the middle 70s. Moisture is continuing to try and stream onshore, with a mix of sun and clouds with some darker clouds through the mid and early afternoon. I’m going to keep the rain chances at 10% for most of the day.

We warm to 84° by lunchtime with afternoon highs near 88° away from the coast. We have a 30% chance of late evening thunderstorms, with the best chance being west of I-95. By late Thursday night, inland Georgia counties can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. Conditions at this time do not look favorable for severe weather.

Then on Friday, the cold front will move through the area, then potentially linger along the coast through Saturday. Timing is a bit iffy, but I’m forecasting widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. We have a threat for localized flooding and damaging winds and perhaps some quarter sized hail; an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The cold front could linger along the coast or slowly move offshore. At this time, drier air looks to move in behind the front, so Saturday should be mostly dry with sunshine, yes sunshine for at least our neighbors away from the immediate coast. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The rest of the Memorial Day weekend looks dry with highs about 90°; isolated showers possible Memorial Day afternoon.

MARINE: Thursday through Monday...the pressure gradient will tighten post cold front and winds and seas will both increase. Small Craft Advisory conditions will be possible starting Friday afternoon and could last through early Saturday morning. Thereafter, southerly winds will be less than 15 knots and seas less than 4 feet.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

