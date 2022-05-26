Kicking off summer at Eastern Wharf

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready to kick off summer this weekend at one of the most beautiful new public spaces in the Hostess City. The Eastern Wharf and Thompson Hotel have lots going on this weekend for the entire community!

If you haven’t been down to Eastern Wharf yet, it’s the newly developed area on the far east end of River Street. The Thompson Savannah hotel opened about a year ago and features a massive pool, rooftop bar and restaurant, all open to the public every single day. WTOC spoke with the GM at the Thompson about their new monthly concert series and all the happenings at the pool this summer!

“The park at eastern wharf behind me is a two acre park that we are starting our programming for this summer. We’re going to do our first kick off with food trucks and free concerts, two local bands performing. The invitation says bring your blankets bring your friends bring everybody, sit out on a nice night and listen to music. Every day we make what’s available a resort pass, you can enjoy the pool as a non guest. We additionally do special programming. The first Sunday of each month we have an LGBTQ+ themed party. The second Sunday of each month we have live music. We’re really excited for the school year to end so the kids are free and see what that is for families to be here,” said Matt Graham, General Manager, Thompson Savannah.

So the summer Kick off is tonight with performances from Savannah bands Little Gracie and Donna Savage. Latin Chicks Food Truck will also be there. The concert begins at 7 p.m. You can take the DOT shuttle to Eastern Wharf, or park on the street or in the garage.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.