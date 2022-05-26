Marine Science Center to be open six days a week this summer

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - With big crowds expected on Tybee Island this summer, the marine science center is hoping to accommodate them. Staff said they want to be open six days a week instead of four.

Right now, the science center is open Thursday to Sunday, but later in the summer that’ll change and the doors will only be closed on Tuesdays.

You may remember the science center used to be on the island’s south end, but it was relocated to the north end in a brand-new building. Doors opened last year, but getting all of the exhibits up and running and signage hung took a while, so staff say it’s only now back to normal.

Adding additional days to the schedule will happen one-by-one. Acting director of the science center Chantal Audran says they hope to also be open on Monday’s starting in June and on Wednesday’s later this summer.

She says the center just brought 12 new educators onto the team, so once they’re trained the extra help will make this possible.

“We opened up our recruitment this year to where we were getting staff members and so we asked a lot of schools in the area to help us. Getting those new educators in the door was the beginning. This weekend is always a big start to the season for the summer and so we’re anticipating a lot of people that’s why we’ve hired a lot of people.”

Adding these days is perfect timing too, as schools are letting out and the tourism season is picking up. Audran says the idea is to have the same schedule as the lighthouse so that it’s convenient for visitors who want to spend the day exploring.

