McQueen’s Trail is close to reopening after being under construction

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McQueen’s Trail, heading out toward Tybee Island, has been under construction for years after hurricane damage.

Just yesterday, Chatham County officials said they finished construction on the part of the trail they operate and now it’s turned over to parks for them to inspect it and officially open it.

The popular McQueen’s Trail is marked with a closed sign as crews worked hard to rebuild it.

“It’s a very vulnerable place and if we don’t do it right we’re going to be looking at the same issues over and over again.”

Jefferson Kirkland with Chatham County’s engineering department says the trail was significantly damaged when Hurricane Matthew hit and again, the next year, by Hurricane Irma.

“One of these washouts was the size of about two school buses. I do not exaggerate when I say that. They were more than 12 feet deep and several hundred feet long.”

Kirkland says approximately 5 miles of the trail is operated by the county and about another mile is operated by Fort Pulaski.

The trail’s reopening date changed several times over the years. Kirkland says, speaking for the county’s portion, there was so much that went into why it took longer than expected.

“Once that kind of damage happens you’re talking about filling coastal marshlands, which requires permits if it’s even allowed at all. You literally can’t turn a tractor around on that trail and we’re not allowed to extend anything into the marsh. So, stockpiling and moving rock I mean it’s just a nightmare to work.”

Kirkland says much of their work had to be done at night and with only small windows of time between tides. Kirkland says while hurricanes are the trails biggest enemy, overtime, the tides can be just as damaging.

“So what’s the future of it look like then?”

“Well, constant maintenance.”

Kirkland says two new bridges and a wall are now in place, so as we head into hurricane season…

“I’m confident with what we just installed will withstand all but the worst possible acts of nature.”

Kirkland says when it opens people won’t be able to access it at the trail’s midpoint anymore. That’s right after the Bull River Bridge. People will now have to park at Fort Pulaski for access.

“I have every inclination that we’ll have a lot of happy people in Chatham County as soon as parks gets it open.”

Fort Pulaski does operate a smaller portion of the trail. Kirkland says their part extends about a mile from their entrance east toward Lazaretto Creek.

They are responsible for that portion’s repairs and we don’t have a timeline from them yet for when that’ll be done.

