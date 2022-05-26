Sky Cams
New ‘BLOW UP!’ exhibit at the Jepson Center now open

By Kyle Jordan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we look ahead to the long weekend, if you’re looking for something to do with the family that isn’t weather dependent, the Telfair’s Jepson Center has a unique exhibit opening Thursday.

This is “BLOW UP!” It’s a collection of Inflatable Contemporary Art featuring larger-than-life sculptures.

It is a showcase for art and technology, where air is a big tool for making this exhibit go. They are colorful abstractions and thought-provoking as well.

The exhibit features 15 works averaging nine feet tall, created by well-known contemporary artists and art collectives.

The artists create the model on computers and then use lightweight, durable synthetic materials to blow up. The exhibit is open Thursday through September 18.

Most of our viewers can come see it for free as Telfair Museums continues its free weekends for local residents on Saturday and Sundays.

This includes anyone from Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Liberty, Beaufort and Jasper counties.

