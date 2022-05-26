Pooler Police searching for missing man with dementia

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Isaiah Blige is missing from 2200 Quacco Road. He was last seen on May 25 around 11 p.m. He was wearing a green shirt with blue pants.

Blige has a scar above his right eye, suffers from dementia, is non-verbal and cannot write. Blige is 5′5″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.