Pooler Police searching for missing man with dementia
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old man.
Isaiah Blige is missing from 2200 Quacco Road. He was last seen on May 25 around 11 p.m. He was wearing a green shirt with blue pants.
Blige has a scar above his right eye, suffers from dementia, is non-verbal and cannot write. Blige is 5′5″ and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information should call 911.
