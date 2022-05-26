Savannah AMBUCS gives away three amtrykes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for families of children with special needs. That’s after the Savannah AMBUCS gave away 3 Amtrykes.

Those are Specially Adapted three-wheeled bikes. The specially adapted Amtryke bikes are custom-tailored to each recipient based on their needs.

That includes one little girl who can’t see well.

Kevin Sheehan, the Savannah AMBUCS president, said, “one young lady tonight is visually impaired, so her bike will have a push bar. She’ll be able to experience riding a bike although she can’t see. Her parents will be able to help her.”

“Me and my family was eating at Spanky’s and Mr. Sheehan bumped into us and said, ‘I see your daughter is visually impaired does she have a bicycle?’ I said, ‘no actually she’s been really wanting a bike and we haven’t been able to find anything for her,’ and he said, ‘I have a plan.’ And we are very thankful for that,” said the girl’s mother, Dawn Ratner.

AMBUCS is a local non-profit established in 1941 whose mission is to inspire mobility and independence among those who are differently-abled.

