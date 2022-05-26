Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah AMBUCS gives away three amtrykes

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for families of children with special needs. That’s after the Savannah AMBUCS gave away 3 Amtrykes.

Those are Specially Adapted three-wheeled bikes. The specially adapted Amtryke bikes are custom-tailored to each recipient based on their needs.

That includes one little girl who can’t see well.

Kevin Sheehan, the Savannah AMBUCS president, said, “one young lady tonight is visually impaired, so her bike will have a push bar. She’ll be able to experience riding a bike although she can’t see. Her parents will be able to help her.”

“Me and my family was eating at Spanky’s and Mr. Sheehan bumped into us and said, ‘I see your daughter is visually impaired does she have a bicycle?’ I said, ‘no actually she’s been really wanting a bike and we haven’t been able to find anything for her,’ and he said, ‘I have a plan.’ And we are very thankful for that,” said the girl’s mother, Dawn Ratner.

AMBUCS is a local non-profit established in 1941 whose mission is to inspire mobility and independence among those who are differently-abled.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Street is partially closed as the Savannah Police Department investigate an incident.
River St. reopens Savannah Police investigate incident
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms a rifle found in a Texas...
Rifle found on gunman after mass shooting at Texas elementary school manufactured by business founded in Savannah
*
Ga. Primary Election results
In-person early voting is another option election leaders are recommending to help avoid crowds...
Election results coming in for Ga.’s Primary
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

‘We won’t let it happen again’: Bryan Co. BOE addresses voting issues on the north end
THE News at 11
‘We won’t let it happen again’: Bryan Co. BOE addresses voting issues on the north end
THE News at 11
Savannah AMBUCS gives away three amtrykes
THE News at 6
Unofficial Chatham County School Board President winner speaks on election