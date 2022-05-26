Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Area Chamber’s Military Affairs Council holds military appreciation luncheon

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual military appreciation luncheon is recognizing services members in our area.

The Savannah Area Chamber’s Military Affairs Council hosted the event.

They recognized an outstanding service member from each branch of the United States Military.

Lieutenant Bolton with Hunter Army Airfield says events like these are is important because it builds the connection between service members and their community.

“It’s very important that the community here in Savannah offer its support, recognize what the military does for them and visa versa this community has been incredibly supportive not just to our army family but to all of the services that are represented here in Coastal Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Street is partially closed as the Savannah Police Department investigate an incident.
River St. reopens Savannah Police investigate incident
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms a rifle found in a Texas...
Rifle found on gunman after mass shooting at Texas elementary school manufactured by business founded in Savannah
*
Ga. Primary Election results
In-person early voting is another option election leaders are recommending to help avoid crowds...
Election results coming in for Ga.’s Primary
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Chatham County DA office will not prosecute misdemeanor marijuana cases
Chatham County DA office will not prosecute misdemeanor marijuana cases
McQueen’s Trail is close to reopening after being under construction
McQueen’s Trail is close to reopening after being under construction
THE News at 4:30
Savannah Area Chamber’s Military Affairs Council holds military appreciation luncheon
THE News at 4:30
Marine Science Center to be open six days a week this summer
Early voting begins next week in South Carolina
Early voting begins next week in South Carolina