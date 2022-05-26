Savannah Area Chamber’s Military Affairs Council holds military appreciation luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual military appreciation luncheon is recognizing services members in our area.

The Savannah Area Chamber’s Military Affairs Council hosted the event.

They recognized an outstanding service member from each branch of the United States Military.

Lieutenant Bolton with Hunter Army Airfield says events like these are is important because it builds the connection between service members and their community.

“It’s very important that the community here in Savannah offer its support, recognize what the military does for them and visa versa this community has been incredibly supportive not just to our army family but to all of the services that are represented here in Coastal Georgia.

