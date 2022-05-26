Sky Cams
Schools in Bulloch County to provide students with meals over the summer

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year as school winds down, many districts start implementing plans to make sure students can get healthy meals even while they’re on break.

Parents of Bulloch County kids will be able to pick up food for their students weekly starting the first Monday morning in June. They’ll get a box of food with five breakfasts and five lunches per child each week on Mondays during the month of June.

They’ll have those at six school sites in Bulloch County. School district leaders say kids need nutrition - whether school’s in session or not.

“Children need proper nutrition in the summer just like they do during the school year. It’s really important, especially in our area. Nearly a third of our community is living at or under the poverty line,” said Hayley Greene.

Parents can just show up on those Monday mornings- no prior registration required.

You just show up at the six school locations. Those locations include Julia P. Bryant Elementary, Mattie Lively Elementary, Sallie Zetterower Elementary, Nevils Elementary, Stilson Elementary, and Portal Middle High School.

