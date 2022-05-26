Sky Cams
Two people banned from Wayne County High School graduation ceremony due to online video

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are banned from the Wayne County High School graduation ceremony after an online video showing a student firing a gun at human-shaped targets while using a racial slur made its way around social media.

The Jesup Police Department recommended the school system ban the two students involved in the video.

A statement from the school district said in part, “the two individuals responsible for the post will not attend any end-of-year school-sponsored activities.”

Jesup Police say the video was taken at the police department’s gun range but that no employees of the department were on site or heard the racist comments in person. Jesup Police announced that the gun range will no longer be open to anyone except law enforcement.

A statement from the police department said in part, “The Jesup Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff will be providing security in force for the graduation ceremony to ensure the safety of the students, staff, and the community attending the ceremony.”

The full statement from the Jesup Police Department is below:

The Wayne County School System also released the following statement:

The Wayne County School System has been made aware of a student-generated social media video post containing a racial slur and disturbing actions. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and collaborated with school district officials as the incident was being investigated. In keeping with our core beliefs that all people are worthy of respect and that the safety and welfare of students, staff, and the community are paramount, the two individuals responsible for the post will not attend any end-of-year school-sponsored activities. We, as a school system, do not condone the type of behavior that was displayed in the video post.

