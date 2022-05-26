Water safety tips to keep loved ones safe during Memorial Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day Weekend is coming and you can expect the beaches will be lively for the holiday.

It will be busy! Not only is the island expecting high occupancy but all of the hotels throughout Chatham County are expecting a high number of visitors and a lot of people heading out to Tybee.

Lifeguards are out for the season but they want to remind you to stay off of the sand bar.

What happens is people go out to the sand bar but then the tide swings too fast and the current is too strong that they aren’t able to cross and can get swept away.

Be safe and make sure to follow the rules on the beach. The influx of beach goers also means good business for the restaurants and shops all across the island.

“It’s important to our families and our businesses out there on Tybee that we have visitation coming into the island and really support the business throughout the year, this really being the kickoff to summer, it’s going to set the catalyst for how the rest of the calendar year goes and we are expecting it to be great,” said Erica Backus, Visit Savannah Public Relations Director.

More people also means more congestion, so be prepared and patient for traffic coming and going on the island as well as finding parking.

They experienced record breaking crowds last season and they are expecting much of the same throughout the summer months all kicking off this weekend.

The key to a fun summer, is water safety.

According to the CDC, Drowning kills nearly 4,000 people each year in the U.S. Also, drowning is the leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 4. And between 2010 and 2019, there were about 8,000 emergency department visits for non-fatal drowning each year.

Whether it is out at the beach or at a pool at home, keeping an eye on your kids in the water could make the difference between life and death.

“We’re very nervous when these types of weekends come up, alcohol, people are out having fun, you got children around the beach, the water, the pools and so you take your eyes off of them for just a few seconds and bad things can happen so it is a good time to just heighten awareness and really paying attention to the kids,” said Jay Goldstein, Emergency Physician at Memorial Health.

If you’re looking for classes, Savannah is starting their swim lessons for anyone three and older. Registration begins on Tuesday at Daffin Park Pool from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will remain open during business hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. after that. It is first come first served at $25 a session.

Something to look into if you will be spending a lot of time at the beach or the pool this summer. For this weekend, make sure to keep an eye on the kids when you are around water and stay hydrated.

