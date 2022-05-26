‘We won’t let it happen again’: Bryan Co. BOE addresses voting issues on the north end

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voting issues on the north end of Bryan County had a community demanding answers.

The complaints came from the Hendrix Park polling place in Ellabell. It was one of the hardest areas by a tornado almost two months ago.

The mobile voting unit replaced the Hendrix Park Recreation Center that was destroyed in the tornado, but it wasn’t ADA compliant and there weren’t enough polling units.

Voters in Ellabell stood in long lines in the heat and waited hours to vote in the primary.

Some were even waiting to cast their ballots hours after the polls were set to close.

“We were caught by surprise by the turnout,” said Tom Hand, Bryan County Board of Election’s Chairman.

The emergency mobile voting unit was brought down by the Secretary of State’s office following April’s devastating tornado so voters in Precinct 2 had somewhere to vote.

“When he made that offer, we jumped at it. I think it was the right decision, but I think where we erred was that we stopped looking,” Hand said.

Bryan County Elections Chairman Tom Hand said for elections, the target number of polling units is five, but this location only had three.

“When you decrease that number of machines and you have an increase in the number of voters...you have what we had yesterday. It was a problem and a bit embarrassing.”

He also said this precinct is known for having a low turnout.

This is the first election after redistricting and they didn’t expect so many voters. Hand said 542 people voted on Tuesday. Based on data from the SOS’s website, only 181 voters cast a ballot in the 2018 general election.

The number of registered voters also went up from 1,801 in 2018 to 2,000 this year.

The chairman said he was still impressed with the voters who stuck it out to cast their ballot.

He said, “they stayed in line for two to three hours and honestly, I don’t know if I would have.”

If they could go back and plan for the primaries again, they’d check out some alternate locations.

“I think we got complacent, we should’ve been looking further...recognizing this was a last resort than first option.”

The board of elections chairman said outside of that precinct, everything else went well in Bryan County.

They are looking for different locations that will work better for the next election.

