Hostess City visitors reflect on real meaning of Memorial Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hidden amongst the crowds of people sure to flock to the Hostess City this Memorial Day Weekend stand a couple reminders of what it’s all about.

“Well, it’s not a party. I hope people don’t get the fact that, ‘hey I’m off. I get to barbeque and have a cookout.’ Don’t forget what it’s for. Remembering the fallen who sacrificed for these freedoms,” said Vietnam Veteran Robert Young.

For Young the Vietnam Veterans Memorial off Bay Street takes him back to his time serving his country.

“I was drafted in 1965 into the US Army.”

Then sent to Vietnam, “fortunately, unlike 408,479, I made it back.”

Remembering those who didn’t make it home.

The weight of that sacrifice not lost on fellow veteran Doug Cox.

“It’s not a three-day weekend to barbeque and get ready for summer. There’s a lot of people who lost their lives so we can have this freedom.”

Meanwhile down on River Street, at the World War Two Memorial, Kimo Greene finds a familiar name.

“I just saw two Greene’s on the wall there.”

A wall full of those who laid down their lives.

Something Kimo won’t soon forget.

“Memorial Day makes me think of those who came before us to make our country as great as it is and there is so much to be thankful for, for their sacrifices.”

So, even if you don’t know someone who paid the ultimate sacrifice, if you look around, through the crowds, it’s not too hard to see what we have .came from what they did.

“Think about what you have and how fortunate we are in America; we are blessed to have all the freedoms we have. Freedom isn’t free,” said Greene.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.