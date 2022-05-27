Jamie’s Daybreak WX Forecast 05-27-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold front day and it’s also a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong to severe storms the cold front could produce. A cluster of showers and storms should develop around Daybreak. The cold front is still in Alabama and will eventually make its way through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry before pushing offshore late.

Ahead of the front expect rain in the morning especially for folks near Statesboro, Vidalia, Uvalda, and Baxely. By mid-morning and the afternoon, instability will be greater; and that’s when the potential for severe could occur. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. By sunset the majority of the rain should be offshore. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

The weekend is looking bright and warm with morning lows in the mid 60s to low 70s at the beaches and high temperatures near 90° away from the beaches. An isolated sea breeze rainstorm possible in the afternoon.

Memorial Day: a trough along the shore will try to bring moisture from the beaches inland. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs near 90°

Beaches: There is a Moderate Risk for rip currents Friday.

Boating: Small Craft Advisory Friday...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Friday night...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight, seas 3 to 4 ft. Saturday...W winds 5 to 10 kt becoming SW in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft. Sunday...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 ft. Monday...E winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 ft with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.