Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jasper Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on I-95 in Jasper County.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on I-95 in Jasper County.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the driver of an SUV, traveling southbound on I-95 near mile marker 28, ran ran off the road, hit an embankment and struck a tree causing the vehicle to overturn.

There were six people in the SVU.

The front passenger of the vehicle died.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in Savannah.

The Four other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Two people banned from Wayne County High School graduation ceremony due to online video
Congregation meets at St. Luke's Lutheran church in Thunderbolt, Georgia.
Legal battle over church property a sign of the times, experts say
Savannah city council upholds new plumbing standard
Savannah City Council upholds new plumbing standard
Emergency crews are on scene of a boat crash with multiple injuries.
Parts of Wilmington River closed to boat traffic after crash
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

There were firefighters, SWAT members, K-9‘s, military members and community members all...
Pooler Heroes Run 2022
Emergency crews are on scene of a boat crash with multiple injuries.
Parts of Wilmington River closed to boat traffic after crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people injured...
BCSO investigating shooting that injured 2 people on St. Helena Island
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Effingham deputy reacts to guilty verdict for man who stabbed him
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Effingham deputy reacts to guilty verdict for man who stabbed him