1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on I-95 in Jasper County.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the driver of an SUV, traveling southbound on I-95 near mile marker 28, ran ran off the road, hit an embankment and struck a tree causing the vehicle to overturn.

There were six people in the SVU.

The front passenger of the vehicle died.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in Savannah.

The Four other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

